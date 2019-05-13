SAPD: Man arrested after crashing vehicle into municipal building downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in police custody after crashing his vehicle into a municipal building overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the corner of West Commerce Street and North Flores Street downtown.

According to police, two men were fighting inside the vehicle when the man behind the wheel lost control and jumped the curb, crashing into the building and busting a window.

No one inside the vehicle was hurt as a result of the crash but police did say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department were first at the scene. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

