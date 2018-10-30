TxDOT proposes $200M plan to ease congestion along Loop 1604 near Randolph Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing a $200 million plan that would ease congestion for those who commute along Loop 1604 near Randolph Air Force Base in the east.

Residents like Scott Anderson who live nearby and drive on Loop 1604 during rush hour say it’s stop-and-go traffic.

“There's one too many lights, and they don’t change fast enough,” he said.

Anderson said he welcomes any changes that will help the growing area become more drivable, even if it means dealing with construction for a while.

“There’s always going to be some pain to it, but as long as it’s (going to) alleviate the problem after that,” he said.

The plan would break ground during fall 2023.

Proposed improvements by TxDOT:

Upgrade Loop 1604 to a controlled-access expressway.

Construct U-turns to enhance mobility near Randolph Air Force Base and relieve FM 78 congestion.

Construct overpasses at all intersections to eliminate signal stops and allow for continuous movement.

Reconfigure Lower Seguin Road intersection to streamline traffic flow.

Construct continuous sidewalk to accommodate pedestrian access.

Accommodate bicycles by constructing a wider shoulder on frontage roads.

TxDOT needs to acquire about 50 acres of proposed right-of-way, and social and environmental studies are underway.

TxDOT expects to hold a public hearing on this during spring 2019.

To provide comments, email Lvasquez@xa-sa.com or write to Ximenes & Associates, Inc. Attn: Laura Vasquez, 411 Sixth Street, San Antonio, TX 78215.

TxDOT presentation on Loop 1604 project

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.