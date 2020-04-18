Don’t show up for early voting: May elections in Bexar County postponed due to coronavirus
Among the issues up for election is the continuation of funding for Pre-K 4 SA
SAN ANTONIO – The May election in Bexar County will not be held as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Early voting was supposed to start Monday and last until April 28, with Election Day on May 2. Because of the urge for social distancing, the election will be held in the Nov. 3 general election, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said.
“Voters will have to bring their patience as that is the first election in Texas to be held with no straight party choice and now the added entity elections,” she said.
Among the issues up for election is the continuation of funding for Pre-K 4 SA.
The election will decide if the city will move forward with using one-eighth cent of sales tax to fund eight more years of the program.
