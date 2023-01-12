Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 38 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm

While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.

A simple check of the law of averages and there’s no argument that 13.5″ snow in San Antonio is a rare event. Very rare. Every time snow is brought up in San Antonio, 1985 is immediately mentioned as a benchmark. That is, as long as the ones having the conversation are 40 years old and older. The median age in San Antonio is now around 33 years old. That means, more than half of the city was not around for the event. Those who were, have plenty of stories to tell and pass along to a younger generation.

1985 Snow storm

When we posted a look back at the event last year, we received this comment from someone who identified themselves as ‘Grandma,’ reminiscing about the snowfall.

“I was 6 months pregnant and so excited about the snow My kids were playing in the snow and they were so happy. I fell in my front yard. Thank God it was 13 in of snow and not on the sidewalk. I was on my grass full of snow. Great cushion. Hope we have another 13 in one of these days. We need to smile n laugh again.”

KSAT reader “Indipit” shared a specific memory about dogs enjoying the snow:

“If you are a sighthound person, it was the day of the great San Antonio Snow Course! We had dogs running in the snow. Had to change the lure from a white plastic bag to a green plastic bag so they could see it. The judges had to judge the colored blankets, as they couldn’t see the light colored dogs through the falling snow. The cold weather dogs ( afghan hounds, Irish wolfhounds, Scottish Deerhounds) loved the weather! The whippets, salukis and greyhounds shivered, but ran anyway, and the basenjis took three jumps into the snow, then turned and ran for their heated cars. Great memories!”

These are just a few of many tales from that snowy stretch in San Antonio. It was a rare confluence of moisture and cold that put San Antonio in a corridor of heavy snow and it’s a set-up we haven’t seen since. At least not to those levels. One thing is for sure: the older generations need to continue to share their stories with the younger generation. This is the kind of event that deserves to be remembered because it’s truly hard to believe it even happened! We’d love to hear from you. Share your stories in the comment section below.