How South Texas weather affects strawberry production in Atascosa County🍓

POTEET, Texas – Every spring, strawberry growers in Poteet aim to put their best berry forward at the annual Strawberry Festival held in April.

The goal is to grow a batch of berries with uniform size, shape and color, and growers also want them to have a sweet, pleasant taste.

According to Dr. Russell Wallace, a Strawberry Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Poteet-worthy strawberries need a sandier soil and cool temperatures to grow. Those cooler conditions get harder and harder to find, though, as the spring season in South Central Texas carries on.

Will Bates, the owner of 5 Cousins’ Strawberry Patch in Poteet, said that it takes approximately 21 days for a strawberry bud to become a ripened-berry. A lot of weather can happen in that timeframe, including a stretch of hotter-than-average temperatures.

Speaking of which, that heat is one of the bigger weather-issues that local farmers typically run into, even more than drought. Even though persistent drought conditions can impact a crop to some degree, the present day drip-irrigation process used for growing strawberries can actually help combat that.

Bates says that bright, clear and cool days are ideal for growing strawberries. Rain is appreciated during the growing process, but too much rain on already-ripened strawberries can actually damage their overall toughness.

