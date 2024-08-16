99º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

August’s Sturgeon Supermoon becomes full on Monday 🌕

The term ‘supermoon’ is given to a full moon that occurs at its closest point to Earth

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Sturgeon Moon, Supermoon, Astronomy
August's full supermoon will be the first of four consecutive supermoons this year.

Full moon basics:

August’s full moon, known as the “Sturgeon Moon” is slated to rise in the South Central Texas sky on Monday.

While the moon won’t officially become full until 1:26 p.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 19, you’ll likely notice the big bright moon this weekend with minimal cloud cover.

Here’s a look at the upcoming moonrise and moonset times in San Antonio:

DayMoonsetMoonrise
Friday, August 163:18 a.m.6:14 p.m.
Saturday, August 174:24 a.m.7:05 p.m.
Sunday, August 185:35 a.m.7:50 p.m.
Monday, August 196:46 a.m.8:29 p.m.
Tuesday, August 207:56 a.m.9:05 p.m.
Wednesday, August 219:05 a.m.9:38 p.m.

How did the ‘Sturgeon Moon’ get its name?

According to timeanddate.com, August’s full moon was named the “Sturgeon Moon” to signify the large number of sturgeon fish that were found in the Great Lakes during this time of year.

Here’s a list of the traditional full moon names:

  • January: Wolf Moon
  • February: Snow Moon
  • March: Worm Moon
  • April: Pink Moon
  • May: Flower Moon
  • June: Strawberry Moon
  • July: Buck Moon
  • August: Sturgeon Moon
  • September: Harvest / Corn Moon
  • October: Harvest / Hunter’s Moon
  • November: Beaver Moon
  • December: Cold Moon

This year’s ‘Sturgeon Moon’ is a supermoon

August’s “Sturgeon Moon” is also a supermoon this year. According to NASA, a supermoon is “either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.”

This supermoon will be the first of four consecutive supermoons this year.

KSAT Connect:

If you happen to take a photo of the full moon over the next few days, feel free to upload it to KSAT Connect for the opportunity to see it on-air! You can submit your photos using the link here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos