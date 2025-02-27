WEATHER RECAP: February 2025 in San Antonio by the numbers

SAN ANTONIO – February came and went with what felt quickly compared to January. However, it felt like much of the month was a roller coaster.
February was up and down with temperature and precipitation, whether that be rain or frozen precipitation.
February temperatures
- Coldest Morning: 21° on Feb. 20
- Warmest afternoon: 89° on Feb. 8
- Average monthly temperature: 66.9°
Of the 28 days in the month, 16 were spent above our average temperature and 11 days below. Even though the month was also short, there were a total of four days with broken records.
February precipitation
- Monthly rainfall total: 0.57″
- Highest Daily rainfall: 0.36″ on Feb. 11
Although February was cold and warm at times, it wasn’t the month for moisture. Burn bans were re-issued for dry conditions. During February, we were well below our average rainfall of 1.74″.
Like in January, we even had a few reports of freezing drizzle and light snow!
8:20am UPDATE:— Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) February 19, 2025
We are getting reports of some very light snow in Comal County and we can see some light returns on radar. Little to no accumulation or impacts are expected, but we'd love to see your pictures. Send them to KSAT Connect.#ksatwx pic.twitter.com/DVqAnz9Ad5
This lack of rainfall continues to lead to an expansion of drought. Here’s the latest drought monitor update as of Feb. 27, 2025:
Looking ahead to March
- On average, March is when San Antonio typically starts to heat up. We begin the month with temperatures around 70 degrees and end it near 77 degrees.
- The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 48 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month warms to 55 degrees.
Although the spring outlook promises plenty of warmer and drier weather, we’ll keep you posted. More updates to come!
