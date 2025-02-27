Skip to main content
WEATHER RECAP: February 2025 in San Antonio by the numbers

Multiple temperature records were broken

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Tags: Whatever the Weather, San Antonio, Drought
February 2025 monthly weather recap. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – February came and went with what felt quickly compared to January. However, it felt like much of the month was a roller coaster.

February was up and down with temperature and precipitation, whether that be rain or frozen precipitation.

February temperatures

  • Coldest Morning: 21° on Feb. 20
  • Warmest afternoon: 89° on Feb. 8
  • Average monthly temperature: 66.9°
Peak temperatures for the month of February. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Of the 28 days in the month, 16 were spent above our average temperature and 11 days below. Even though the month was also short, there were a total of four days with broken records.

February precipitation

  • Monthly rainfall total: 0.57″
  • Highest Daily rainfall: 0.36″ on Feb. 11

Although February was cold and warm at times, it wasn’t the month for moisture. Burn bans were re-issued for dry conditions. During February, we were well below our average rainfall of 1.74″.

Like in January, we even had a few reports of freezing drizzle and light snow!

This lack of rainfall continues to lead to an expansion of drought. Here’s the latest drought monitor update as of Feb. 27, 2025:

Texas drought monitor (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Looking ahead to March

  • On average, March is when San Antonio typically starts to heat up. We begin the month with temperatures around 70 degrees and end it near 77 degrees.
  • The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 48 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month warms to 55 degrees.
Climatology for March in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Although the spring outlook promises plenty of warmer and drier weather, we’ll keep you posted. More updates to come!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

