San Antonio’s first triple digits of 2025 expected today

Most locations in South Texas will reach 100 or above

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • 100°+: Most all of South Texas will exceed 100 this afternoon
  • PEAK HEAT WEDNESDAY: Hottest temps expected tomorrow
  • “COOL DOWN”: Temps do subside some this weekend

FORECAST

And so it begins... Our infamous triple digit count meter makes a return today. The last three years have been brutal:

YEARNo. OF 100° DAYS
202427
202375
202258
20213

TODAY

It’ll be a rapid warm-up, with 90s by 12pm and triple digits showing up by 3pm. Thankfully, it will be more a ‘dry heat’. The record high of 98° last set in 2009, likely goes down today.

HOTTEST DAY ON WEDNESDAY

Tomorrow likely brings the peak of this heat wave. Triple digits are a certainty, as it’ll be matter of how far above 100° we go. Some places west of San Antonio will highs near 110°. Records will be broken.

NOT-AS-HOT THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will dip only slightly be the weekend. Humidity, however, increases which will make the “feels like” numbers higher. There is a very small, outside chance of a shower or storm in the Hill Country Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

