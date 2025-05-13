San Antonio’s first triple digits of 2025 expected today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

100°+: Most all of South Texas will exceed 100 this afternoon

PEAK HEAT WEDNESDAY: Hottest temps expected tomorrow

“COOL DOWN”: Temps do subside some this weekend

FORECAST

And so it begins... Our infamous triple digit count meter makes a return today. The last three years have been brutal:

YEAR No. OF 100° DAYS 2024 27 2023 75 2022 58 2021 3

TODAY

It’ll be a rapid warm-up, with 90s by 12pm and triple digits showing up by 3pm. Thankfully, it will be more a ‘dry heat’. The record high of 98° last set in 2009, likely goes down today.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOTTEST DAY ON WEDNESDAY

Tomorrow likely brings the peak of this heat wave. Triple digits are a certainty, as it’ll be matter of how far above 100° we go. Some places west of San Antonio will highs near 110°. Records will be broken.

High Temperatures on Wednesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NOT-AS-HOT THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will dip only slightly be the weekend. Humidity, however, increases which will make the “feels like” numbers higher. There is a very small, outside chance of a shower or storm in the Hill Country Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

