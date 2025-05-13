San Antonio’s first triple digits of 2025 expected today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- 100°+: Most all of South Texas will exceed 100 this afternoon
- PEAK HEAT WEDNESDAY: Hottest temps expected tomorrow
- “COOL DOWN”: Temps do subside some this weekend
FORECAST
And so it begins... Our infamous triple digit count meter makes a return today. The last three years have been brutal:
|YEAR
|No. OF 100° DAYS
|2024
|27
|2023
|75
|2022
|58
|2021
|3
TODAY
It’ll be a rapid warm-up, with 90s by 12pm and triple digits showing up by 3pm. Thankfully, it will be more a ‘dry heat’. The record high of 98° last set in 2009, likely goes down today.
HOTTEST DAY ON WEDNESDAY
Tomorrow likely brings the peak of this heat wave. Triple digits are a certainty, as it’ll be matter of how far above 100° we go. Some places west of San Antonio will highs near 110°. Records will be broken.
NOT-AS-HOT THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures will dip only slightly be the weekend. Humidity, however, increases which will make the “feels like” numbers higher. There is a very small, outside chance of a shower or storm in the Hill Country Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
