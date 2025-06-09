Drone video shows Medina Lake at near record low

Medina Lake is near its record low due to irrigation and a drought that has persisted for over three years.

The reservoir west of San Antonio has typically been a clear indicator of the ongoing drought conditions. You can view drone footage of the reservoir in the video player above.

>> How recent rain has impacted rivers, lakes and reservoirs in New Braunfels, San Antonio area

Despite recent rainfall, Medina Lake is only 2.1% full as of Monday, according to Water Data for Texas. That’s just shy of its record low — 2% full — from one month ago.

Those numbers are slight decreases from a year ago, when the lake was 2.5% full.

Originally created by the construction of the Medina Dam in 1913, Medina Lake was designed to assist local farmers with irrigation for their crops. It is known for experiencing more significant fluctuations in water levels compared to other reservoirs and lakes in the region.

“Medina Lake sees higher fluctuations compared to most other reservoirs and lakes,” KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne explained. “That’s due to the fact that its main purpose is for irrigation and because its watershed is rather small. During dry stretches, you’ll see significant drops. But, as we’ve learned over history, all it takes is one well-placed rain event and it’ll fill back up.”

>> Medina Lake is at a historic low, but locals say they’re open for business

While the recent rains have provided some relief, rivers and aquifers are still facing historic lows as the tubing and boating season approaches.

The drought monitor has been something we have been watching very closely, as we are in the middle of a drought.

Over the past few weeks, some areas in Bexar County received over 6 inches of rain. Sadly, the latest drought monitor doesn’t take that into account.

Updated Drought Monitor as of 6/5/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)