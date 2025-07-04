Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Storm chaser in Hill Country, flooding on Guadalupe River

6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Kerr County

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The KSAT Storm Chaser is driving around the Hill Country during rainy weather on Friday, July 4.

Along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, more than 6 inches of rain have fallen in the area, resulting in major flooding along the river. We will continue to keep everyone posted on this story here

