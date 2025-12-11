How to help your pets who may be allergic to mountain cedar

SAN ANTONIO – Mountain cedar season is one of the most talked about allergy seasons in Texas.

Due to the Hill Country having a plentiful amount of juniper trees, over-the-counter medications are the first thing many reach for.

But what kind of treatments are available for pets?

“Cedar and all the different allergens that affect us definitely affect our animals, as well," Alamo Heights veterinarian Dr. Chris Maffry told KSAT.

Dogs and cats can be allergic to anything and everything just like humans. Those allergies include mountain cedar.

“When seasonal changes and weather shifts bring allergens blowing in, we absolutely can see flare-ups with environmental allergies and upper respiratory conditions, for sure,” Maffry said.

What can pet owners do?

Monitor for symptoms: If your furry friend is scratching more than usual or seems congested, allergies could be the culprit

Consult your vet: Yes, pets can take allergy meds. However, the dosage and type should always be confirmed and checked with their veterinarian first

Reduce exposure: Wipe your pet’s paws and fur when they come inside to prevent tracking cedar indoors

