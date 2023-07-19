The Public Theater announces new leadership & creates partnership with The Classic Theatre

The Public Theater announces leadership changes/ partnership with The Classic Theatre

San Antonio – The Public Theater announced a change in its leadership structure. The 111-year-old organization will now be led by a four-person committee.

Asia Ciaravino will serve as the new president & CEO, J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore will be the producing artistic director, Rick Sanchez will continue his role as marketing director and will also be in charge of audience experience, and Christina Casella will become the new managing director.

According to a news release, all of the new leadership team have extensive backgrounds in theater and have been active supporters of local theaters across the country.

The new leadership team for The Public Theater (from left to right): Christina Casella, Rick Sanchez, Asia Ciaravino, & J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore (Mia Isabella Photography)

The Public Theater also announced that starting next season, they will host the Classic Theatre who will house their entire season in the Cellar Theater. Located in the San Pedro Playhouse, the Cellar Theatre is an intimate 60-seat theater space.

The leadership changes at the Public come after the previous leader, Claudia de Vasco, announced she was leaving her position as executive artistic director in April.