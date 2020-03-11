24 San Antonio movie theaters to keep cool in this spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are trending above average this spring break, meaning a day indoors doesn’t sound half-bad.

Luckily, there are quite a bit of movie theaters scattered around San Antonio to visit.

Some even have bowling alleys, large arcades and dining spaces.

View the list below to see all the flick options in the Alamo City, from the South Side to Schertz.

Far West Side

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX: 2828 Cinema Ridge 4.1/5 stars on Google, 2/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, game room, self-service ticket kiosk

Santikos Silverado: 11505 W Loop 1604 N 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, Roughrider Café

Santikos Casa Blanca: 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway 4.7/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: 100% laser projection, electric recliners, bowling alley, arcade, event space

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westlakes: 1255 SW Loop 410 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar

Cinemark San Antonio 16: 5063 NW Loop 410 4.2/5 stars on Google, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Newly renovated, reserved seating

Flix Brewhouse: 845 Loop 1604 4.5/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Brand new facility, craft beer, seat-side service, cafe



North Side

Regal Alamo Quarry: 255 E. Basse Road 4.1/5 stars, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, beer and wine, game room

Alamo Drafthouse Park North: 618 NW Loop 410 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar

Santikos Bijou: 4522 Fredericksburg Road 4.3/5 stars, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, seat-side service

Santikos Embassy: 13707 Embassy Road 4.7/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Newly renovated, cafe, party room

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX: 11075 Interstate 10 West 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, beer and wine, cafe, game room, party room

Santikos Northwest: 7600 Interstate 10 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, newly remodeled

Regal Fiesta: 12631 Vance Jackson Road 4.3/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Game room, dollar movies



Northern Loop 1604

Regal Northwoods: 17640 Henderson Pass 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Cafe, game room

Santikos Palladium: 17703 Interstate 10 W 4.6/5 stars on Google, 3.5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, game room, IMAX, party room

Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak: 22806 U.S. 281 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar



Downtown

AMC Rivercenter: 849 E. Commerce St. 4.4/5 stars in Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Recliner seats, reserved seating, IMAX, MacGuffins Bar, discount Tuesday, cafe, located in Shops at Rivercenter



South Side

Cinemark McCreless Market: 4100 S. New Braunfels Ave. 4.3/5 stars on Google, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Reserved seating, game room

Santikos Mayan Palace: 1918 SW Military Drive 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Newly renovated, cafe, game room, bar, recliner seats

City Base Entertainment: 2623 SE Military Drive 4.3/5 stars on Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp Amenities: Cafe, full bar, game room, party room



Northeast Side