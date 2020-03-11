24 San Antonio movie theaters to keep cool in this spring break
SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are trending above average this spring break, meaning a day indoors doesn’t sound half-bad.
Luckily, there are quite a bit of movie theaters scattered around San Antonio to visit.
Some even have bowling alleys, large arcades and dining spaces.
View the list below to see all the flick options in the Alamo City, from the South Side to Schertz.
Far West Side
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX: 2828 Cinema Ridge
- 4.1/5 stars on Google, 2/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, game room, self-service ticket kiosk
- Santikos Silverado: 11505 W Loop 1604 N
- 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, Roughrider Café
- Santikos Casa Blanca: 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway
- 4.7/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: 100% laser projection, electric recliners, bowling alley, arcade, event space
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westlakes: 1255 SW Loop 410
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar
- Cinemark San Antonio 16: 5063 NW Loop 410
- 4.2/5 stars on Google, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Newly renovated, reserved seating
- Flix Brewhouse: 845 Loop 1604
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Brand new facility, craft beer, seat-side service, cafe
North Side
- Regal Alamo Quarry: 255 E. Basse Road
- 4.1/5 stars, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, beer and wine, game room
- Alamo Drafthouse Park North: 618 NW Loop 410
- 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar
- Santikos Bijou: 4522 Fredericksburg Road
- 4.3/5 stars, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, seat-side service
- Santikos Embassy: 13707 Embassy Road
- 4.7/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Newly renovated, cafe, party room
- Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX: 11075 Interstate 10 West
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, beer and wine, cafe, game room, party room
- Santikos Northwest: 7600 Interstate 10
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, newly remodeled
- Regal Fiesta: 12631 Vance Jackson Road
- 4.3/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Game room, dollar movies
Northern Loop 1604
- Regal Northwoods: 17640 Henderson Pass
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Cafe, game room
- Santikos Palladium: 17703 Interstate 10 W
- 4.6/5 stars on Google, 3.5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, cafe, game room, IMAX, party room
- Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak: 22806 U.S. 281
- 4.4/5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Seat-side service, local craft beer, reserved seating, bar
Downtown
- AMC Rivercenter: 849 E. Commerce St.
- 4.4/5 stars in Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Recliner seats, reserved seating, IMAX, MacGuffins Bar, discount Tuesday, cafe, located in Shops at Rivercenter
South Side
- Cinemark McCreless Market: 4100 S. New Braunfels Ave.
- 4.3/5 stars on Google, 2.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, game room
- Santikos Mayan Palace: 1918 SW Military Drive
- 4.5/5 stars on Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Newly renovated, cafe, game room, bar, recliner seats
- City Base Entertainment: 2623 SE Military Drive
- 4.3/5 stars on Google, 3/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Cafe, full bar, game room, party room
Northeast Side
- Santikos Galaxy: 2938 NE Loop 410
- 4.3/5 stars on Google, 4/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, full bar, game room, newly renovated
- Santikos Cibolo: 18124 Interstate 35
- 4.5 stars on Google, 3.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Reserved seating, full bar, game room, party room, cafe
- EVO Entertainment Schertz: 18658 Interstate 35
- 4.4 stars on Google; 3/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Bowling, seat-side service, game room, event space, recliners, bar
- Regal Live Oak: 7901 Pat Booker Road
- 4.2/5 stories on Google; 2.5/5 stars on Yelp
- Amenities: Beer and wine, cafe, game room
