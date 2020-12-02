KSAT Kids Home Science: Candy Cane Art

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that helps learn about phase changes while also having some fun with a classic holiday candy!

The demonstration is courtesy of teachmama.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Candy Cane Art

Here’s what you’ll need:

candy canes

an oven/toaster oven

baking sheet

parchment paper

Related Content: