Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

👉 WATCH EPISODE.

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.

He talks with the owner, Camille De Los Reyes, about Filipino culture and what has inspired her dishes.

After that, David heads to Houston for some Nashville hot chicken sandwiches at Micos Hot Chicken! He tries a hot chicken sandwich topped with ice cream and talks with the owner Kimico Frydenlund about her community involvement.

Next, David is heating things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with a ribeye slider recipe using Shiner Bock caramelized onions.

Then, David takes us to East Texas to sample birria, tortas, and street tacos at one of Houston’s best taco shops, Tacos Doña Lena.

David then samples some of the most colorful and creative Mexican dishes in the Alamo City at Los Azuelejos.

Next up, David pairs KC-style steaks and juicy ribeyes with a full rodeo experience just North of San Antonio at Tejas Rodeo!

David wraps things up in the Hill Country with some Korean-inspired Texas BBQ at Eaker BBQ.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Shiner Bock caramelized onion and beef sliders (KSAT12)

Ribeye Sliders with Shiner Onions

Ingredients:

1 lb. sliced ribeye

1 package sweet Hawaiian roll

1 lb. sliced provolone cheese

2 tbsp oil

2 Yellow onions

1 bottle Shiner Bock beer

1 cup whipped butter

½ cup brown sugar

Salt & Pepper

Al Frugoni’s Chimichurri Seasoning

Directions:

Heat 2 cast iron skillets over medium-high heat and add 1 tbsp of oil to each.

Slice onions into large slices.

Add whipped butter, sliced onions, and brown sugar to a skillet. Stir to combine.

Cook onions over medium heat, occasionally stirring, until onions have caramelized and moisture has reduced.

Deglaze skillet with Shiner Bock beer and stir.

Add salt & pepper to taste.

Add sliced ribeye into the second skillet and allow to sear on one side before stirring.

Cook ribeye to medium doneness and add salt & pepper to taste.

Cut tops off Hawaiian rolls, layer provolone cheese, ribeye, and caramelized onions, and place tops back on.

In a bowl, combine whipped butter and chimichurri seasoning.

Brush tops of Hawaiian rolls with butter mixture and return to the grill heated to 350°.

Sliders are ready to remove from the grill once the cheese has become melted.

Enjoy with a cold Shiner beer!

Restaurants featured this week:

Shiner Bock caramelized onion and beef sliders (KSAT12)

Tacos Doña Lena (KSAT12)

Sticky Asian pork ribs from Eaker BBQ in Fredericksburg (KSAT12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Facebook: @ElderEats

Instagram: @ElderEats

TikTok: @ElderEats

Twitter: @ElderEats