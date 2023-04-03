71º

LIVE

Food

Ben & Jerry’s giving away free ice cream cones in San Antonio

Free Cone Day will be from noon-8 p.m. Monday at 111 W. Crockett St. downtown

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Free, Downtown, San Antonio, Food
(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Ben & Jerry’s is giving people in San Antonio a reason to smile this Monday — they’re giving away ice cream cones.

Ben & Jerry’s San Antonio said it will be handing out free ice cream for Free Cone Day between noon and 8 p.m. on Monday at their store at 111 W. Crockett St., near the Hard Rock Cafe downtown.

Free Cone Day is being held to thank customers for their support and also to raise money for the Roy Maas Youth Alternatives. Any tips and donations will be made to that program.

A news release states that Free Cone Day dates back to 1979.

“To celebrate their first year in business and thank the local community for their support, the co-founders decided to open the doors and scoop free ice cream. It wasn’t just a taste. It wasn’t just one flavor. It was all the ice cream the duo could churn out. They called it ‘Free Cone Day’ – and just like that… an annual celebration was born,” the release states.

For more information, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter