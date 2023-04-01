61º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Loaded Mexican Hot Dogs, Bordertown Birria, and Texas BBQ

Season 4, Episode 21: Join David Elder in the kitchen learning how to make Mexican hot dogs and authentic birria tacos

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Texas Eats: Season 4 Episode 21 (ksat12)

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Barbecue Station, a classic Texas BBQ joint near the airport in San Antonio.

David talks with the owner, Stewart Peacock, son of the founder, Bobby Peacock. The pair discuss the origins of Barbecue Station and slice a platter of smoked meats.

Next, David heads to Eagle Pass to try some of the best birria around at Takitos Con Sabor de Chavarria.

David meets with the owner, Andres Chavarria, to learn about his family-run business and make some delicious birria tacos.

After that, David heads up to Austin for some top-tier Texas BBQ at la Barbecue.

David hangs out with the owner, LeAnn Mueller, to discuss her family’s BBQ dynasty and create a triple meat sandwich.

David rounds things out with some loaded Mexican hot dogs at El Chunky in San Antonio.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Barbecue Station

1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209

Barbecue Station in San Antonio (ksat12)

Takitos Con Sabor de Chavarria

1594 S Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Birria tacos from Takitos Con Sabor in Eagle Pass (ksat12)

la Barbecue

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Platter of Texas BBQ from la Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

El Chunky

2620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

