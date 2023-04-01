Texas Eats: Loaded Mexican Hot Dogs, Bordertown Birria, and Texas BBQ

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Barbecue Station, a classic Texas BBQ joint near the airport in San Antonio.

David talks with the owner, Stewart Peacock, son of the founder, Bobby Peacock. The pair discuss the origins of Barbecue Station and slice a platter of smoked meats.

Next, David heads to Eagle Pass to try some of the best birria around at Takitos Con Sabor de Chavarria.

David meets with the owner, Andres Chavarria, to learn about his family-run business and make some delicious birria tacos.

After that, David heads up to Austin for some top-tier Texas BBQ at la Barbecue.

David hangs out with the owner, LeAnn Mueller, to discuss her family’s BBQ dynasty and create a triple meat sandwich.

David rounds things out with some loaded Mexican hot dogs at El Chunky in San Antonio.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209

Barbecue Station in San Antonio (ksat12)

1594 S Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Birria tacos from Takitos Con Sabor in Eagle Pass (ksat12)

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Platter of Texas BBQ from la Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

2620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

