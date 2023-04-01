Texas Eats: Loaded Mexican Hot Dogs, Bordertown Birria, and Texas BBQ

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Barbecue Station, a classic Texas BBQ joint near the airport in San Antonio.
David talks with the owner, Stewart Peacock, son of the founder, Bobby Peacock. The pair discuss the origins of Barbecue Station and slice a platter of smoked meats.
Next, David heads to Eagle Pass to try some of the best birria around at Takitos Con Sabor de Chavarria.
David meets with the owner, Andres Chavarria, to learn about his family-run business and make some delicious birria tacos.
After that, David heads up to Austin for some top-tier Texas BBQ at la Barbecue.
David hangs out with the owner, LeAnn Mueller, to discuss her family’s BBQ dynasty and create a triple meat sandwich.
David rounds things out with some loaded Mexican hot dogs at El Chunky in San Antonio.
You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!
This Week’s Restaurants:
Barbecue Station
1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209
Takitos Con Sabor de Chavarria
1594 S Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
la Barbecue
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
El Chunky
2620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210
