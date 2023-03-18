49º

Texas Eats: Hill Country BBQ, Double-Layered Pizza & Greek Favorites

Season 4, Episode 19: David Elder samples some of the best smoked meats in the hill country

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Texas Eats: Season 4 Episode 19 (ksat12)

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Sisterdale for some authentic Texas BBQ at Black Board Bar B Q.

David speaks with the pitmaster and owner, Joe Rodriguez, about his move from West Texas. The pair step into the kitchen and prepare a smoked poblano brisket burger.

Next, he heads to Southtown in San Antonio for some fresh-baked, hand-tossed pizzas.

David joins the co-owner, Anthony Rodriguez, in the kitchen to help bake a double-layered, meaty, cheesy pie.

After that, David picks up his buddies from Jordan Ford for a quick lunch at Papouli’s Greek Grill.

The guys sit down with the owner, Nick Anthony, and share some laughs over some lamb burgers and loaded gyros.

David finishes things up with some brunch food and specialty drinks at Kulture Kafe in San Antonio.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Black Board Bar B Q

1123 Sisterdale Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Smoked brisket and Texas Poutine from Black Board Bar B Q in Sisterdale (ksat12)

Pizzeria Vesuvio

1110 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Double layered "King William" pizza from Pizzeria Vesuvio (ksat12)

Papouli’s Greek Grill

11224 Huebner Rd #201, San Antonio, TX 78230

The "Zeus" from Papouli's in San Antonio (ksat12)

Kulture Kafe

1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Loaded Waffles from Kulture Kafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email