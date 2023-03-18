Texas Eats: Lamb Ribs, Brisket Bowls & Pork Belly Tacos

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the brand new location of Curry Boys BBQ on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio.

David talks with the owner, Andrew Ho, about their recent nomination for the James Beard Award, Best Chef, Texas.

Then, David takes us to the Pearl for some upscale Mediterranean cuisine at Ladino.

He joins chef Berty Richter in the kitchen to whip up some lamb belly ribs.

David then takes us for some Asian fusion at Mai O Mai food truck.

David and the owner, Ivan Torres, team up in the truck to make some delicious pork belly tacos.

After that, David heads to Austin to try some Texas BBQ with an Egyptian twist at KG BBQ.

David joins pitmaster/owner Kareem Elgayesh in the kitchen to make their famous brisket rice bowl.

This Week’s Restaurants:

536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino at The Pearl in San Antonio (ksat12)

206 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Shrimp at rice from Mai O Mai food truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

BBQ platter from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked lamb chops from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

