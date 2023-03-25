Texas Eats: Texas-Sized Country Fried Steaks, Giant Wood-fired Calzones, & All-You-Can-Eat Japanese BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder travels to the border town of Eagle Pass to check out the family owned and operated, local’s favorite restaurant, The Wagon Wheel.

David catches up with the owner and self proclaimed, “Mom of the restaurant,” Selena Buentello Price, to hear the story of how The Wagon Wheel came to be. The pair sample pecan-smoked brisket, pork, and beef ribs and their famous, gigantic country-fried steak.

Later, David joins Selena’s son, Francisco “Paco” Carmona, in the kitchen at The Wagon Wheel to cook up his very own Texas sized country-fried steak.

Next, David heads to the far West side of San Antonio for some fresh baked pizza at Lou’s Woodfire Pizza.

David meets up with the owner, Sergio Echavarria, to talk about the origins of the restaurant and make their amazing “Half Shell,” a giant, stuffed, calzone with sauce, cheese, and toppings baked on top.

David finishes things up on the North side of San Antonio at a new restaurant, Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu.

David sits down with the owner, Stephanie Sun, to experience the Shabu-shabu cooking process, indulge in some delicious Japanese BBQ, and learn about their all-you-can-eat options.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

11930 US-90 Suite #101, San Antonio, TX 78245

1540 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

