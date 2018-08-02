The history of National Ice Cream Sandwich day

Cookies ? June 2009 Nestle recalled 300,000 packages of its Toll House cookies due to concerns about possible E. coli contamination. Several consumers reported getting sick when they ate raw dough.

SAN ANTONIO - We are right in the middle of summer, and a great way to cool down is with an ice cream sandwich.

Thursday is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and there is actually a lot of history to an ice cream sandwich.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the original sandwich was created in 1900 by a pushcart in the Bowery neighborhood of New York. The unknown vendor sandwiched ice cream between milk biscuits and sold them for a penny.

Soon after, more vendors started selling the treat and the ice cream sandwich grew in popularity.

A more modern version of the ice cream sandwich was invented in 1945 by a man named Jerry Newberg.

The Creamistry in San Antonio is taking the ice cream sandwich up a notch by putting their liquid nitrogen ice cream in a variety of cereal or brownie-based sandwiches.

There are two Creamistry locations in San Antonio one off Potranco and the other off 281 in Stone Oak.

