The history of National Ice Cream Sandwich day

SAN ANTONIO - We are right in the middle of summer, and a great way to cool down is with an ice cream sandwich.
Thursday is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and there is actually a lot of history to an ice cream sandwich.
According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the original sandwich was created in 1900 by a pushcart in the Bowery neighborhood of New York. The unknown vendor sandwiched ice cream between milk biscuits and sold them for a penny.
Soon after, more vendors started selling the treat and the ice cream sandwich grew in popularity.
A more modern version of the ice cream sandwich was invented in 1945 by a man named Jerry Newberg.
The Creamistry in San Antonio is taking the ice cream sandwich up a notch by putting their liquid nitrogen ice cream in a variety of cereal or brownie-based sandwiches.
There are two Creamistry locations in San Antonio one off Potranco and the other off 281 in Stone Oak.
