Torchy's Tacos to open third restaurant in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Torchy's Tacos is bringing its famous green chile queso and craft tacos to the Sonterra area.

The taco chain will open its third restaurant in San Antonio on Oct. 16 at the former Palenque Grill restaurant at 18210 Sonterra Place, which is on the access road of Loop 1604 West between Stone Oak Parkway and Sonterra Place. The 6,723-square-foot space will be the largest location for the taco chain.

To celebrate the new location, Torchy's is hosting a grand opening party from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 14. The event, which will feature free tacos, green chile queso, beverages and giveaways, is open to the public.

Torchy's currently has restaurants in San Antonio at Lincoln Heights and at The Rim and plans to open a location at the Medical Center in the summer of 2020.

The opening at Sonterra Place marks the taco chain's 57th location in Texas.



