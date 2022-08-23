Case of monkeypox confirmed within Texas State University community

Texas State University officials announced Tuesday that a member of its community had tested positive for monkeypox.

The Hays County Local Public Health Department is working to identify and contact any close contacts with the infected person.

University officials said the risk of exposure on Texas State campuses is low.

“The individual lives off campus and will remain in isolation until the rash heals and is no longer contagious as recommended by CDC guidelines,” said Dr. Emilio Carranco, director of the Student Health Center.

Carranco said he sent a notice to faculty and students to comply with the requirements of the Clery Act.

Health officials said people should take the following steps to prevent monkeypox infection and its spread:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with a person who has developed a pimple or blister-like rash

Do not share utensils or touch bedding, clothing or towels used by a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Watch for monkeypox symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, congestion, or cough

Watch for a new pimple or blister-like rash in the genital area, chest, arms, hands, or face

If you suspect monkeypox, wear a face mask, isolate from others, and call your primary care provider or the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 to schedule an evaluation

More information on monkeypox is available on the Texas State Student Health Center website.

