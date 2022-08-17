Your monkeypox questions answered with University Health epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling

Dr. Jason Bowling clears up common questions about the monkeypox outbreak, including information on vaccines, transmission and treatment for the virus.

Despite recent news about monkeypox outbreaks in the U.S., many people still have questions about the virus.

University Health director of hospital epidemiology Dr. Jason Bowling addresses concerns about monkeypox symptoms, testing, transmission and treatments. You can watch the video in the player at the top of this article for answers to the following questions:

00:00 – What is monkeypox?

00:18 – What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

01:11 – When should I seek medical attention for monkeypox?

02:04 – How do I get tested for monkeypox?

02:27 – How serious is monkeypox? Is it fatal?

03:02 – Does monkeypox leave lasting scars/consequences?

03:43 – How is monkeypox treated?

04:41 – How is monkeypox spread?

06:13 – How do you clean/disinfect surfaces that may have been contaminated with the monkeypox virus?

07:15 – How long should people plan to isolate with a monkeypox infection?

08:22 – The FDA now allows a smaller dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox. How does that work?

Also on KSAT: