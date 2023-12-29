View some of the most memorable KSAT Connect photos in 2023

The year is almost over, and there have been plenty of picture-worthy events.

Throughout 2023, KSAT Connect users shared it all—from solar eclipses to tornadoes to Fiesta and the Spurs.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite photos and video shared by users this year.

New Year’s Eve/Day 2023

rksintx Picture taken of Cardinal in icy oak tree. Feb 3, 2023 0 San Antonio

Justin2023 My dad making a jump shot with WEMBY. Go SPURS! Jun 25, 2023 1 San Antonio

TG1112 No better way to celebrate his birthday then in NYC with this guy!! Wemby!! 🖤🤍 Jun 22, 2023 0 San Antonio

Taylor Mcclelland Three ducks managed to get their five seconds of fame while I was capturing the saharan dust sunset over woodlawn lake this evening. Jul 28, 2023 0 San Antonio

Richard Vasquez Monday evening sunset over the Laguna Madre combined with the Sahara dust arriving South Padre Island. Jul 26, 2023 0 San Antonio

Taylor Mcclelland A BREATH TAKING BLUE MOON RISING UP OVER WOODLAWN AS IT PEAKS THROUGH THE CLOUDS. Aug 31, 2023 1 San Antonio

Sj J These rings of light appeared on the cement during the eclipse Oct 15, 2023 0 San Antonio

caskey The best friends wanted to be the slinky dog together, so the rest of ran with it! Nov 1, 2023 0 San Antonio

Día De Los Muertos

sapinatas Dia de Los Muertos 134 E. Villaret blvd Nov 1, 2023 0 San Antonio

Command Chief Command Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Fernandez Jr USAF 1962 - 2002 Nov 11, 2023 0 San Antonio

Wink Honoring our beloved Mother who loved Thanksgiving at Luby’s on Main whenever we were unable to have Thanksgiving at home. 🧡🙌🏼🍁🦃 We love you Mom! Nov 23, 2023 1 San Antonio

Converse Light Show Over 30,000 lights synchronized to 75+ songs that you can choose from on our website. Customizable photo ops! #ConverseLightShow Dec 21, 2023 0 San Antonio