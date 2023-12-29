45º
View some of the most memorable KSAT Connect photos in 2023

Spurs, Fiesta, tornadoes and more

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Collage of KSAT Connect photos 2023. (KSAT)

The year is almost over, and there have been plenty of picture-worthy events.

Throughout 2023, KSAT Connect users shared it all—from solar eclipses to tornadoes to Fiesta and the Spurs.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite photos and video shared by users this year.

New Year’s Eve/Day 2023

Mary Buentello

Pure Amazement, Welcome 2023

San Antonio

Ice Accumulation across portions of South Central Texas

pa_abney
San Antonio
rksintx

Picture taken of Cardinal in icy oak tree.

San Antonio
CathiPet

Still hanging in there. Timberwood Park

San Antonio

Fiesta

Diana V

We enjoyed the Fiesta Flambeau parade with KSAT 12

San Antonio
Celeste Espinoza
San Antonio
Kristy Sommers
San Antonio
Gixxer2613

Frank Sinatra’s first Fiesta! #englishbulldog #fiesta

San Antonio

Spurs NBA Draft

Justin2023

My dad making a jump shot with WEMBY. Go SPURS!

1
San Antonio
TG1112

No better way to celebrate his birthday then in NYC with this guy!! Wemby!! 🖤🤍

San Antonio
Jmez79
San Antonio

Saharan Dust Sunsets and Sunrises

Taylor Mcclelland

Three ducks managed to get their five seconds of fame while I was capturing the saharan dust sunset over woodlawn lake this evening.

San Antonio
Thomas Mills

Sunrise with African dust haze. 1604 & Bulverde. 07:00 am 07/28/2023.ug

San Antonio
Richard Vasquez

Monday evening sunset over the Laguna Madre combined with the Sahara dust arriving South Padre Island.

San Antonio

KSAT Pigskin Classic

Skylar Caddell

After the Big Win against Southside Cardinals!!

San Antonio
Kimmy T

2 years in a row!

San Antonio
Sumsum

Slayton and Sterling Hall with Mic

San Antonio

Super Blue Moon

Mbordeaux

Blue Moon

San Antonio
Abraham Castillo

Super moon at Woodlawn park shot by Abraham Castillo

1
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

A BREATH TAKING BLUE MOON RISING UP OVER WOODLAWN AS IT PEAKS THROUGH THE CLOUDS.

San Antonio

Annular Eclipse

ChrisK12

Six Flags solar eclipse

San Antonio
Juju9

Photos taken by TylerKay

San Antonio
Sj J

These rings of light appeared on the cement during the eclipse

San Antonio
JElaineB
Lakehills

Small brief tornado caught on camera near downtown San Antonio

Bluberryx13

Picture taken by alamodome

San Antonio
KingoChris

damage at Alcove apartments terrell hills

San Antonio

Halloween

Marygrace Lopez

Adam's family aka Carrillo family

San Antonio
caskey

The best friends wanted to be the slinky dog together, so the rest of ran with it!

San Antonio
Yvetteg908
San Antonio

Día De Los Muertos

sapinatas

Dia de Los Muertos 134 E. Villaret blvd.

San Antonio
Harley

@muertosfest 2023

San Antonio
Savannah Bliss

HEB 10ft Skeleton - but make it Dia de los Muertos!!

San Antonio
sapinatas

Dia de Los Muertos 134 E. Villaret blvd

San Antonio

Veterans Day

castillobowl

My Dad Cold War Veteran. Love you Dad!

San Antonio
ReginaWVega

4 generations of service.

San Antonio
Greg Tillery

USMC Veteran - Greg Tilley

San Antonio
Command Chief

Command Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Fernandez Jr USAF 1962 - 2002

San Antonio

Thanksgiving

NadiaC

Turkey Hats

San Antonio
Wink

Honoring our beloved Mother who loved Thanksgiving at Luby’s on Main whenever we were unable to have Thanksgiving at home. 🧡🙌🏼🍁🦃 We love you Mom!

1
San Antonio
JJRocks

San antonio

San Antonio

Holiday Decorations

Converse Light Show

Over 30,000 lights synchronized to 75+ songs that you can choose from on our website. Customizable photo ops! #ConverseLightShow

San Antonio
Abraham Castillo

Tonight at the Pearl to see the Christmas lights. Very beautiful. Photo by Abraham C.

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Ho! Ho! Ho!

San Antonio
Melbadger

Have a Whataburger Christmas!

San Antonio

