View some of the most memorable KSAT Connect photos in 2023

The year is almost over, and there have been plenty of picture-worthy events.
Throughout 2023, KSAT Connect users shared it all—from solar eclipses to tornadoes to Fiesta and the Spurs.
Take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite photos and video shared by users this year.
New Year’s Eve/Day 2023
Ice Accumulation across portions of South Central Texas
Fiesta
Spurs NBA Draft
Saharan Dust Sunsets and Sunrises
Taylor Mcclelland
Three ducks managed to get their five seconds of fame while I was capturing the saharan dust sunset over woodlawn lake this evening.
Richard Vasquez
Monday evening sunset over the Laguna Madre combined with the Sahara dust arriving South Padre Island.
KSAT Pigskin Classic
Super Blue Moon
Taylor Mcclelland
A BREATH TAKING BLUE MOON RISING UP OVER WOODLAWN AS IT PEAKS THROUGH THE CLOUDS.
Annular Eclipse
Small brief tornado caught on camera near downtown San Antonio
Halloween
Día De Los Muertos
Veterans Day
Thanksgiving
Holiday Decorations
Converse Light Show
Over 30,000 lights synchronized to 75+ songs that you can choose from on our website. Customizable photo ops! #ConverseLightShow
Abraham Castillo
Tonight at the Pearl to see the Christmas lights. Very beautiful. Photo by Abraham C.