Share your winter weather photos on KSAT Connect

Light ice accumulation possible in northern sections of Bexar County

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Image from Sarah Spivey in Boerne on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers can their photos of the winter storm that’s bringing light freezing rain to South Central Texas.

Temperatures have dipped to or just below freezing across northern parts of Bexar County on Tuesday morning.

In the Hill Country, ice has been reported on metal signs and trees, though roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick. Light ice accumulation will be possible in northern sections of Bexar County.

If you have videos and images of the winter storm, share them with us on KSAT Connect and we may use them online and on-air. You can also download KSAT’s weather app for customized and accurate forecasts.

Pat Mejia

My daughters area in Keller Texas at noon today. Said it’s ice not snow yet School canceled for Tuesday.

San Antonio
KSAT William Caldera

Ice in Boerne

San Antonio
jacquepetterson

Are the birds flying from one tree to the next to stay warm?

San Antonio
Pins User

To cold for the birds

