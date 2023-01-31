Share your winter weather photos on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers can their photos of the winter storm that’s bringing light freezing rain to South Central Texas.

Temperatures have dipped to or just below freezing across northern parts of Bexar County on Tuesday morning.

In the Hill Country, ice has been reported on metal signs and trees, though roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick. Light ice accumulation will be possible in northern sections of Bexar County.

Tues 4 am

We’re in Boerne in the #StormChaser. So far just a glaze on elevated surfaces like trees and signs, but major icing expected in the Hill Co later through Wed.



Main area of concern around SA is along and north of 1604. See you on GMSA



FORECAST➡️ https://t.co/CJQogE3oMX pic.twitter.com/Xz37wkaqdK — Sarah Spivey (@KSATSarahSpivey) January 31, 2023

Pat Mejia My daughters area in Keller Texas at noon today. Said it’s ice not snow yet School canceled for Tuesday. 0 s 0

KSAT William Caldera Ice in Boerne 0 s 0

jacquepetterson Are the birds flying from one tree to the next to stay warm? 0 s 0

Pins User To cold for the birds 0 s 0

