Viewers share photos of Saharan dust sunrises and sunsets in South Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Saharan dust filtered through South Central Texas this week, and KSAT viewers took the opportunity to share some photos!

While this plume of dust didn’t bring any major issues to air quality, it did bring a light haze to the sky along with some vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Here’s a look at what viewers captured:

Taylor Mcclelland Three ducks managed to get their five seconds of fame while I was capturing the saharan dust sunset over woodlawn lake this evening. Jul 28, 2023 0 San Antonio

Taylor Mcclelland You can DEFINITELY tell the saharan dust has arrived with the crepuscular rays over woodlawn lake this evening. Jul 26, 2023 0 San Antonio

Richard Vasquez Monday evening sunset over the Laguna Madre combined with the Sahara dust arriving South Padre Island. Jul 26, 2023 0 San Antonio

Moving forward, what is left of this Saharan dust plume will continue to filter out of South Central Texas, so we won’t see much of a haze in the sky this week.