Viewers share photos of Saharan dust sunrises and sunsets in South Central Texas

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Saharan dust sunset on Woodlawn Lake (Taylor Mcclelland, KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIOSaharan dust filtered through South Central Texas this week, and KSAT viewers took the opportunity to share some photos!

While this plume of dust didn’t bring any major issues to air quality, it did bring a light haze to the sky along with some vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Here’s a look at what viewers captured:

Taylor Mcclelland

Three ducks managed to get their five seconds of fame while I was capturing the saharan dust sunset over woodlawn lake this evening.

San Antonio
JudyD

Saharan Dust sunset Bandera

San Antonio

Sunset over Lake Travis, Austin TX. Ron D.

Houston
Taylor Mcclelland

You can DEFINITELY tell the saharan dust has arrived with the crepuscular rays over woodlawn lake this evening.

San Antonio
Richard Vasquez

Monday evening sunset over the Laguna Madre combined with the Sahara dust arriving South Padre Island.

San Antonio
Thomas Mills

Sunrise with African dust haze. 1604 & Bulverde. 07:00 am 07/28/2023.ug

San Antonio

Read how the dust made its way to Texas here

Moving forward, what is left of this Saharan dust plume will continue to filter out of South Central Texas, so we won’t see much of a haze in the sky this week.

