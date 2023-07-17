90º

LIVE

Weather

Saharan Dust: What is the latest outlook and how does it get to San Antonio?

Dust is typically stirred up over the Sahara Desert, especially in the summer months

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Saharan Dust
Saharan Dust working across the Atlantic Ocean on July 17, 2023. Courtesy: NOAA (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s a summertime topic in South Central Texas: Saharan dust. While it’s originally stirred up thousands of miles away, it can travel across the Atlantic basin and haze up our sky in San Antonio.

While we’ve only seen light concentrations of dust move through our area over the past week or so, many are wondering what the outlook is in the foreseeable future. Here’s the latest:

Saharan dust forecast

  • THIS WEEK (Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23): Light concentrations of Saharan Dust will work across South Central Texas at times, but shouldn’t have any major impacts on air quality. Just a little haze on the horizon is possible!
  • NEXT WEEK (Starting Monday, July 24): A thicker plume of Saharan Dust is forecast to work into the Gulf of Mexico. This could filter into parts of South Texas early next week, so we’ll monitor it in the days ahead.

How does Saharan dust make it to San Antonio?

  • According to NOAA, dust is typically stirred up by tropical waves that trek over the Sahara Desert, especially during the summer months.
  • After that dust is lofted into the atmosphere, trade winds (which move from east to west near the equator) pick it up and filter that dust across the Atlantic Basin, sometimes pushing it into the Gulf of Mexico and into the Lone Star State.
  • While dust can sometimes irritate those with sensitive respiratory systems depending on the thickness of the plume, it has a few benefits, too! It can create vibrant sunrises and sunsets when present in the air. On top of that, plumes of dust are very dry and can inhibit tropical development and/or intensification in the Atlantic Basin during hurricane season. This is one of the reasons why, as of (7/17), tropical activity in the Atlantic is fairly quiet.

Hazy KSAT Connect photos

A few KSAT viewers managed to catch the light haze in the air this past weekend and shared some of the photos with us on KSAT Connect. Take a look!

Taylor Mcclelland

Another HOT July sunset with a hint of saharan dust at woodlawn Lake.

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A wispy Saharan dust sunset.

0
San Antonio

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram