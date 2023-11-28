62º
Share photos, videos of your holiday decorations on KSAT Connect!

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Christmas Decor (Courtesy of Pexels)

It’s time to deck the halls!

If you’re pulling out the Christmas tree or hanging holiday lights on your home, KSAT wants to see them!

Submit your holiday decorations, tree, light displays, and more to KSAT Connect!

Not sure how to upload them? Click here for a guide to posting.

To help get you in the jolly mood, check out some submissions from other KSAT Connect users below!

Yvonne Scherny

Got the living room tree ready to go…. Even ready for some photos around the tree!

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Ho! Ho! Ho!

0
San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

Even the rain could not keep us from having fun at Dickens on main over the weekend!! So much fun!!

0
San Antonio

