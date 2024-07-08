82º
KSAT Insider: Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party Sweepstakes

One winner will receive four tickets!

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Enter for a chance to win tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is headed to the Frost Bank Center July 20-21, and KSAT Insiders could win tickets to the show!

You could see popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and the brand new HW 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

One (1) KSAT Insider will win a four-pack of tickets to the show.

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from Monday, July 8 through Sunday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

