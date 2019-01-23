20-year-old man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Ingram Ranch Apartments in the 2400 block of Oak Hill Road.

Officers are trying to figure out where the shooting happened within the complex and what led up to it.

Police said they found shell casings at two areas of the scene and also found drugs on the ground.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect, but said they are looking for someone.

