Racism complaint generates nationwide controversy

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District has filed an incident report with the University Interscholastic League about an alleged incident of racism at a basketball game between Alamo Heights and Edison High Schools.

Meanwhile, new allegations have been raised about Edison fans and now the story has made national news.

The controversy started after Alamo Heights won Saturday’s game and some Alamo Heights fans chanted “USA! USA! USA,” which the coach stopped immediately.

But some Edison students took it as a racial insult. Edison’s basketball team is comprised of mostly minority players; Alamo Heights’ is mostly white.

“I was very surprised,” said Julian Castellano, an Edison junior. “Very appalled.”

“They didn’t really have any class,” said Edison senior Ruby Arredondo.

“It just rubbed us the wrong way,” said Forest LeBaron, an Edison senior.

Alamo Heights ISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Brown later apologized.

“We just hope that people know that that’s not who we are and we’re not going to let it happen again,” Brown said.

Now, numerous reports have surfaced that Edison fans were referring to Alamo Heights as “Alamo Whites.”

Those people say that is racist as well.

The controversy also has people asking questions about why saying “USA” could be considered racist.

Ashley Mergele is an Alamo Heights junior who was at the game.

“People call us ‘Alamo Whites’ all the time, but I think in this situation it made a bigger deal,” Mergele said.

Some students say both chants were in poor taste.

It was reported not only on Drudge Report but on Fox Nation, resulting in emails to KSAT 12 from places like New Alexandria, Penn., Fountain Valley, Calif., and Bay Village, Ohio. Some people argued saying “USA” is absolutely not racist and that it sounds patriotic to them.

Rob Gunn played basketball for Alamo Heights a few years ago and was at Saturday’s game.

“If this had been a chant meant to demean it would have been done during the game at the other team’s players, at the other team’s fans,” Gunn said.

He says a similar incident between Lanier and Cedar Park last year may have helped blow this up into more than it really should be.

Both SAISD and Alamo Heights school districts issued statements on the issue on Wednesday.

To read the statement from SAISD, click here.

To read the statement from Alamo Heights, click here.