San Antonio's 5 top cafes (that won't break the bank)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings for cafe fare.

1. Courtyard Cafe

Photo: christina m./Yelp

Topping the list is Courtyard Cafe. Located at 7600 Eckhert Road, the traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable cafe in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 493 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for classic American comfort foods like meatloaf, chicken fried chicken, quesadillas and chicken Alfredo, as well as soups, salads, wraps and sandwiches. Omelettes, pancakes and waffles are available for breakfast.

2. La Villita Cafe

Photo: tanya c./Yelp

Next up is downtown's La Villita Cafe, situated at 418 Villita St., Suite 900. With four stars out of 923 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which serves, breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and drinks, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Jacqui M., who reviewed La Villita Cafe on Nov. 10, wrote, "In the middle of such a historic place lies an eatery that has the feel of the past."

3. Tealicious Cafe

PHOTO: abigail p./YELP

Tealicious Cafe, located at 9234 N. 1604 W, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced cafe, which offers bubble tea, desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 239 reviews.

Yelper Hanna D., who reviewed Tealicious Cafe on July 16, wrote, "It's the best boba place in the area! I love that you can customize milk teas and smoothies even if it's not on the menu."

And Yelper Haley A. wrote, "It's a good place to hang out and relax with some friends."

4. Café Martinez

Photo: rachel y./Yelp

Check out Café Martinez, which has earned four stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp. It's the first American outpost of the Argentinian chain of European-style cafes and coffee shops, according to it's Yelp profile. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch spot by heading over to 7302 Louis Pasteur Drive, Suite 101.

While specialty coffee drinks and tea are highlights, the menu also features Argentinian empanadas, salads, croissant sandwiches, avocado toast, oatmeal and desserts.

5. Maria's Cafe

PHOTO: james a./YELP

Last but not least, there's Maria's Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews. Stop by 1105 Nogalitos St. to hit up the cafe and Mexican spot next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Yelper Jeff E., who reviewed Maria's Cafe on July 20 wrote, "Love this small mom-and-pop shop ... some seriously great dishes."

And Yelper Brent S. noted, "I am not sure how anyone could give this place less than 5 stars. If they do, then they must be the competition because this is the best Tex-Mex I have had maybe ever."

