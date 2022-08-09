5 trending Texas videos from July include smokenado, flaming wind turbine

Smokenado, waterspout and pipeline explosion caught on camera in Texas in July.

There was a lot of heat in Texas this July and it wasn’t just from the weather.

Wildfires, a pipeline explosion and a flaming wind turbine all made headlines last month.

Trending videos, provided by Storyful, show a range of different headlines from July, including a waterspout and a “smokenado.”

Pipeline Explosion

Emergency crews were responding after a pipeline explosion caused a fire in Texas’s Fort Bend County on July 7, officials said.

A pipeline explosion ignited a fire in Fort Bend County on July 7. A representative with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported from the incident. The department said it would take “some time” for the pipeline company to close the line “and for the remaining gas to burn off,” according to Storyful.

Chalk Mountain Fire

The Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell County, Texas, has grown to 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 19, according to local authorities.

The Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County started on July 18. As of August 2 the fire, which was 6,755 acres at it’s largest point, was 93% contained.

Smokenado

A “smokenado” fire whirl was seen in Somervell County, Texas, as efforts to suppress the Chalk Mountain fire continued.

A “smokenado” was spotted on July 20 as the Chalk Mountain fire burns in the background. At least 16 homes were destroyed and five others were damaged by the fire. This footage was shot near Glen Rose.

Wind Turbine Catches Fire

Brent Havins filmed video showing one of the turbine’s rotor blades turning while ablaze. The fire then engulfs the blade and spreads to other parts of the turbine.

Large rings of smoke were seen billowing from a wind turbine that caught fire on July 22. Brent Havins was working on a cell tower in the area when he saw a lightning bolt hit the turbine, causing the fire.

Waterspout Reported

A large waterspout was reported over Sabine Lake in Port Arthur, Texas, on Friday, July 22.

A waterspout was reported over Sabine Lake in Port Arthur on July 22. The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning on the day the spout was caught on video.

