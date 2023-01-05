Video shows sparks fly as lightning strikes truck, runs along a fence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A flash of lightning was caught on store surveillance cameras Wednesday during a thunderstorm in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The footage was captured by JR Motorsports cameras and employees joked that they were “starting the year off with a bang.”

Video of the lightning strike can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

The video also shows the lightning run along a fence that surrounds the building.

Employees told Storyful that the truck had no “visual damage, it will not start.”

The National Weather Service reported 2.74 inches of rainfall in the area, breaking a 117-year-old record during the thunderstorm.

