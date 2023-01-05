72º

LIVE

News

Video shows sparks fly as lightning strikes truck, runs along a fence

JR Motorsports is ‘starting the year off with a bang’

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Trending, Weather, Storyful

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A flash of lightning was caught on store surveillance cameras Wednesday during a thunderstorm in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The footage was captured by JR Motorsports cameras and employees joked that they were “starting the year off with a bang.”

Video of the lightning strike can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

The video also shows the lightning run along a fence that surrounds the building.

Employees told Storyful that the truck had no “visual damage, it will not start.”

The National Weather Service reported 2.74 inches of rainfall in the area, breaking a 117-year-old record during the thunderstorm.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

Courtesy of: Tomas Gomez and Arlette Ibarra

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email