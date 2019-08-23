5 Bexar County men indicted on murder charges

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County grand juries this week handed down five indictments in four murder cases.

Following is a synopsis of each case:

Rueben Justin Trejo

Rueben Justin Trejo, 18, is charged with murder in connection with a crash that left the driver of a pickup truck dead.

Trejo was driving a Dodge Charger that law enforcement authorities said T-boned and killed the driver, Joseph Becker, Jan. 6.

Authorities said Becker was driving eastbound on Rittiman Road when he made a left onto FM 78, where Trejo, who police said was speeding, broadsided the pickup in the middle of the intersection.

The pickup and the Charger went through a steel fence and into a ditch, police said.

Becker died at the scene.

Trejo and his two passengers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with minor injuries.



The three-count indictment alleges that Trejo was attempting to commit the felony offense of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle when he struck the pickup.

Joe Rodriguez

Joe Rodriguez, 45, is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his 31-year-old nephew.

Police said Rodriguez went to Ruben Solis' apartment around 4 a.m. on May 19 in the 3300 block of Roselawn Road, where the two got into an argument.

Rodriguez stabbed Solis in the neck, arm and chest, an arrest affidavit said.

The suspect ran from the scene and was arrested July 6.

The indictment also includes a habitual offender enhancement, alleging that Rodriguez was convicted on charges of burglary of a vehicle in 1996 and burglary of a habitation-force in 2004.

Darryl Eugene Webb

Darryl Eugene Webb, 61, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Clifford Alexander on May 23.

When officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of Dorie Street on the East Side, they found Alexander, 61, dead in the backyard, police said.

A police spokesman said Webb and Alexander, who are related, have had a history of disputes and a firearm was recovered that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

According to online records, Webb was convicted of murder in 1983 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released from prison on Nov. 21, 2000.

Online records show Webb has two other previous arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

The indictment includes a repeat offender enhancement alleging that Webb was convicted of murder in 1983.

Joe Angel Arredondo, Juan Gonzales

Joe Angel Arredondo and Juan Gonzales are charged with murder in connection with the January 2017 shooting death of Marcelino DeLeon.

According to an arrest affidavit, DeLeon's body was found in the front yard of a home belonging to the parents of a third suspect, Johnny Ray Morales.

Morales' parents told Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators that they saw Morales and DeLeon sitting in a truck in the front yard the night before, the affidavit said.

About 15 minutes later, they heard shots, the affidavit said.

BCSO investigators said DeLeon was known to be involved with the Mexican Mafia but had been saying he was "out."

The affidavit said that a few days before the shooting, DeLeon had a large amount of methamphetamine he was looking to sell.

Arredondo's indictment includes a repeat offender enhancement allegation that Arredondo was convicted in 2013 on a federal felony charge of conspiracy to transport and harbor aliens. Gonzales' indictment includes a habitual offender enhancement alleging that Gonzales has a 2000 conviction of the felony of burglary habitation-force and a 2011 conviction of the felony of aggravated kidnapping.

