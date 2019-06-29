BCSO: 3-year-old critically injured in deadly, head-on crash on NW side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed and a 3-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in Far Northwest Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 1560 North near Helotes. Sheriff Javier Salazar said that two men, both in their late teens or early 20s, were driving south on FM 1560 at a high rate of speed when they veered into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a vehicle.

The two men, traveling in a white vehicle, continued down the road and hit an Acura carrying a family of four head-on. In the Acura, there were two parents in the front seat and a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old in the back seat. The 3-year-old was airlifted to University Hospital, Salazar said.

The driver of the white car is believed to have died on impact and the passenger was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have not yet spoken with the passenger for more information on what led up to the crash, but preliminarily, investigators believe narcotics and speed played a factor in the fatal collision.

Several agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Helotes Police Department and Fire District 7, responded to the crash.

Salazar said that due to the extensive nature of the scene, the Sheriff's Office will use drone technology to comb through the area.

Authorities expect the area between Shanefield and Bandera roads will be closed for a few hours.

