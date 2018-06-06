BCSO investigating family violence incident involving deputy

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office said Wednesday that they are investigating a family violence incident involving one of their deputies.

No other additional details have been released. The BCSO did say they would be releasing more information as soon as possible.

More News Headlines

RELATED: 2 local first responders facing criminal charges after weekend arrests

Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for the latest info regarding this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.