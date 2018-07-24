Day-to-day updates on KSAT's 1,700-mile journey along the border

TEXAS - KSAT is traveling 1,700 miles along the U.S., Mexican border from Brownsville to San Diego to tell the stories about the people who live there and what the recent political climate has done to their day-to-day lives.

Our team is also interviewing law enforcement officials, nonprofits and migrants who have crossed the border.

Want to know more? Follow along each day as we update these stories:

DAY 1

See where Tiffany Huertas and Adrian Garcia are headed on the map.

Immigrant surrenders to Border Patrol on camera; officials commend ‘zero tolerance policy’

READ: Migrant father pens heartfelt letter after separated from daughter

DAY 2

Rio Grande Valley landowners living along the border share experiences with immigrants

​

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.