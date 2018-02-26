Castle Hills police catch burglary suspect with help from news photographer

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Castle Hills police have caught up with a man who they believe may be linked to a spree of business burglaries overnight.

They say they had help in tracking him down from a freelance news photographer.

Ken Branca, who shoots video overnight used by several local news outlets including KSAT 12, was sitting in his car in a parking lot near Blanco Road and Loop 410 around 2 a.m. Monday, waiting to respond to breaking news.

He told police that he saw two men arrive in a Chrysler 300, get out of the vehicle and break the glass door on Bike City.

"I tried to shine my lights on them to chase them away," Branca said. "But that didn't work."

He said the men came out of the store with two bicycles which they put into their car, then sped off.

Branca said he followed them to keep an eye on them while also calling 911.

Within a few minutes police arrived and gave chase. They said the driver of the getaway car led them on a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

When officers reached the intersection of Angeles and Edison several miles away, they found a suspicious man lying in the street.

"We think he bailed out of the car, actually jumped out of the car while it was moving,"said Sgt. Jose Davila with the Castle Hills Police Department. "He has a whole bunch of road rash on his face and his explanations are just not making any sense about what he's doing in the middle of the road with cash all around him and his shoes off his feet."

Davila said that man was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with burglary.

The driver of the car got away.

As of 6:30 a.m., police were still trying to track down the owner of Bike City. They said the business appears to have about a half dozen surveillance cameras which they hope captured images of the burglary suspects.

Davila said two other bike shops in the area also were burglarized overnight, and he believes the crimes may be connected.

