Family still searching for 81-year-old man who wandered away from home in January

SAN ANTONIO - Family members of 81-year-old Pete Carreon continue to search for him after he wandered away from his home in Far South Bexar County Jan. 20.

Volunteers met at Mission Library Saturday morning to look for Carreon, who has Alzheimer's and other health conditions.

People have sent Carreon's daughter, Nancy Santacruz, photos of who they thought to be Carreon, but so far, none of the leads have panned out.

Santacruz said she suspects her father may have walked off the property through a back road and then caught a ride with someone who unwittingly picked him up.

"It was drizzling that day," she told KSAT-12 back in January. "Maybe they just thought he needed a ride."

Anyone with information on Pete Carreon's whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.

