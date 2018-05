Judge grants request for 'Killer Nurse' to undergo mental competency evaluation

SAN ANTONIO - A judge on Wednesday granted a request for so-called "Killer Nurse" Genene Jones to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Jones' lawyer testified in court that her mental state has diminished his ability to communicate with her in preparation for her defense.

Judge orders mental evaluation for killer nurse Genene Jones. — Paul Venema (@PaulVenema12) May 30, 2018

Jones is scheduled to go on trial in July for the death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer in 1981.

According to an indictment, Jones injected the toddler with a lethal drug dose.

Jones was indicted for Joshua's death just as she finished serving a life sentence for the 1984 slaying of a Kerrville infant.

She was also indicted on several similar cases.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.