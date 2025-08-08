Uvalde school district, county to release records from Robb Elementary massacre

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other items at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – After a three-year-long courtroom battle, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and Uvalde County will release records from the Robb Elementary massacre next week.

Uvalde CISD notified families of the victims about the impending release on Friday afternoon, according to a letter reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

“This step is taken with the utmost respect and commitment to building trust and transparency within our school community,” according to the district’s letter.

The district added that Uvalde County is also set to release its records.

An attorney for the county told KSAT the records could be released as early as Monday.

Records may include 911 calls, videos, ballistic reports and communication between district and county employees, according to Laura Prather with Haynes Boone.

The scheduled release comes less than a month after a Texas appeals court ruled in favor of KSAT 12 and other news organizations’ request for the release of school and county records from law enforcement’s response to one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

In separate meetings last month, Uvalde CISD and Uvalde County voted to stop fighting the appeal and release the records.

Background

On May 24, 2022, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms. Officers did not breach the door and kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school, even as students inside the classrooms called 911.

The response to the shooting and the handling of the investigation have been heavily scrutinized, with the Department of Justice finding “cascading failures” in law enforcement’s handling of the massacre.

Gloria Cazares, whose daughter Jackie was killed in the shooting, explained why she wanted the records to be released during a school board meeting last month.

“It’s about making sure what happens to my daughter never happens to another child,” Cazares said at the meeting. “I’m here today to demand the truth. You all owe it to Jackie, to her classmates, to her teachers.”

The City of Uvalde became the first agency to release its records from the shooting in 2024 after being sued by media outlets. A Uvalde police sergeant retired after he was placed on leave for failing to include additional videos in the initial release.

>> Body-worn footage from Uvalde police shows officers waiting in halls before breaching classrooms during Robb shooting

Texas’ Department of Public Safety has yet to release its records from the shooting. KSAT 12 and other news organizations have asked a state appeals court to order the agency to make the records public.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.