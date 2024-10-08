Months after failing to turn over records, City of Uvalde releases additional videos from Robb Elementary shooting

This image provided by the city of Uvalde, Texas shows police body camera video of authorities responding to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (City of Uvalde via AP)

UVALDE, Texas – Months after failing to turn over all of the records tied to the response to the 2022 Robb Elementary massacre, the City of Uvalde has released additional videos.

Forty-eight videos were included in Tuesday’s release. Eleven are body-camera videos.

Recommended Videos

The videos weren’t uncovered until after the City of Uvalde released a trove of records tied to the response to the mass shooting in early August. A judge ruled the city had to release records.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on May 24, 2022.

Shortly after the release of the original records, Uvalde police said an officer informed the department that some of his body camera footage from the shooting was missing.

Chief Homer Delgado said he ordered an audit of the department’s servers, which turned up “several additional videos” that should have been released.

In September, the department placed Uvalde Police Sgt. Donald Page on leave for the failure.

One day later, Page turned in a letter announcing his retirement from the department.

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE, show that Page had been with UPD since 2006.

Page is among the hundreds of law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting.

UPD is the first agency to release records after media outlets sued the city, school district, county and the Department of Public Safety in 2022.