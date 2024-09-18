Uvalde police sergeant who responded to Robb Elementary resigns after department places employee on leave

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police Sgt. Donald Page is no longer with the department, according to a report from the Uvalde Leader News.

Page told the Uvalde Leader-News his retirement from the department became effective on Sept. 12.

KSAT reached out to Uvalde police spokesperson Fernando Fernandez, who said he could not confirm Page’s departure. The city of Uvalde has yet to respond to our requests.

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE, show that Page has been with UPD since 2006.

On Sept. 11, the Uvalde Police Department said it placed an employee on paid leave after failing to release videos tied to the Robb Elementary shooting.

Page is among the hundreds of officers who responded to the shooting.

It took law enforcement more than 77 minutes to confront the shooter, who killed 19 kids and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

UPD is the first agency to release records after media outlets sued the city, school district, county and the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2022.

Two days after the August 2024 records release, UPD Chief Homer Delgado ordered an audit of the department’s servers after an officer told him that a portion of an officer’s body-worn camera was not included in the files’ release.

The audit uncovered additional footage, according to a news release. The department said it disciplined an unnamed staff member who has since been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a final hearing and any appeals.

Video from Page’s body camera was not included in the records released to KSAT.

City report cleared Page from wrongdoing

A Uvalde-funded report on the response to the shooting released in March 2024 exonerated Page.

Investigator Jesse Prado said there was no indication of wrongdoing or violating policy for Page. Prado said Page went directly to the shooter’s location, only had a partial view of Room 112 and assisted in evacuating children from other classrooms.

“All his actions were in good faith,” Prado said of Page.