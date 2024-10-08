Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Why KSAT is publishing the additional school shooting footage released by the City of Uvalde

Nearly 50 clips of footage, including video inside the hallways of Robb Elementary School, released publicly Tuesday

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Members of law enforcement from various agencies stand just inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

UVALDE, Texas – KSAT has made the editorial decision to publish the contents of body-worn camera footage released by the City of Uvalde this week, without making further redactions.

We do not take this decision lightly, as much of the video is graphic and shows the immediate aftermath of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

The footage, published Tuesday, includes nearly a dozen clips of body-worn camera footage and more than 35 clips of dashboard camera footage, recorded as officers responded to the shooting and worked to create a perimeter around the Robb Elementary School campus.

The footage also shows mass confusion inside the hallways of the school, and members of law enforcement standing around, seemingly waiting to be instructed on what to do.

“And nobody went in? Pete did? And then? Where’s Pete?” one officer asked as he stood outside the school, apparently referencing Pete Arredondo, then-chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Arredondo is one of two officers facing criminal charges related to the failed police response.

The redactions in the videos, including significant blurring of footage recorded as victims of the shooting were removed from classrooms, was done by the City of Uvalde and approved by the attorneys representing all of the media outlets.

Please note, the footage handed over this week was supposed to be included in a mass release of records in August.

Shortly after the release of the original records, however, Uvalde police said an officer informed the department that some of his body camera footage from the shooting was missing.

A subsequent search by the department revealed a total of 48 clips of video that should have been included in the original release but were not.

While the additional video is difficult to watch, we made the decision to present everything to our audience as it was delivered to us. We believe the public has the right to know what happened that day.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

