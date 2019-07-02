Large snake caught on video ringing doorbell in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - A family in Converse caught a surprise vistor Sunday morning on their Ring doorbell camera.

Belinda Muniz told KSAT a large snake rang her doorbell at 1 a.m.

"We checked our Ring, and it was a snake," Muniz said. "You just never expect a snake to ring your doorbell."

Muniz said her home is near a field by the San Antonio River Authority water plant in Converse, but this is the first time a snake has rung the doorbell.

