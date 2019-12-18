‘It is an absolute scam’: Bexar County issues warning about predatory phone calls

SAN ANTONIO – It’s enough to put a damper on the holiday spirit.

Two local government entities have issued warnings this week about what they are calling phone scams.

Officials said residents have reported receiving unsolicited calls from people, telling them that they owe money for various reasons.

“For non-existent fines or for warrants out for their arrests. Things of that nature. Missed jury duty,” said Monica Ramos, a spokeswoman for Bexar County.

The callers, she said, usually demand payment in the form of prepaid gift cards.

They will instruct the worried victims to go out and purchase them, then call them back and give them the card numbers and PIN numbers over the phone.

The victims seem to span all age groups, Ramos said.

“They're threatening, they're frightening and they're really scaring our residents,” she said. “It is an absolute scam. County offices will never call residents and ask for payments over the phone.”

Ramos said anyone who receives a suspicious phone call should call the main number for Bexar County offices at 210-335-2011.

Staff members will be able to verify if there is a problem at all, and, if needed, offer instructions for how to rectify it.

The Jourdanton Police Department reported a similar problem in their area Tuesday and also warned people to be vigilant.