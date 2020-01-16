Police investigating Christmas Day theft at Inn of the Hills

KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Kerrville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two alleged hotel thieves.

The theft happened Christmas Day around 8:27 a.m. at the Inn of the Hills on Junction Highway.

According to a Facebook post, police say a male and a female stole “a substantial amount of property from one of the hotel rooms.”

The suspects drove a white Ford pickup pulling a small trailer, police say.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact the Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477.