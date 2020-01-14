Delivery drivers right on time to interrupt burglary at South Side sandwich shop

SAN ANTONIO, TX – It seems two delivery drivers were right on time, particularly when it came to interrupting a burglary at a South Side sandwich shop.

Aidan Hernandez and Robert Montelongo, who work for Sygma, a restaurant supply company, were making an early morning delivery at Firehouse Subs when they immediately knew something was wrong.

Burglars enter South Side sub shop by cutting hole in roof

They said when they entered the business just before 5 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest Military Highway, they found a hole that had been opened in the ceiling.

“The ceiling tiles were all falling down,” Hernandez said. “The alarm’s going off. I saw the safe halfway out, computer missing.”

Hernandez said he quickly dialed 911.

San Antonio police officers who arrived on scene determined that someone had gotten in by cutting a hole in the roof.

However, the burglars did not gain access to the safe.

San Antonio police investigate break-in at Firehouse Subs after getting call from delivery drivers.

Montelongo believes the noise from their delivery truck frightened away the criminals.

“The manager said that he has cameras and when we pulled up, (the criminals) ran out the back door,” he said.

Officers searched the area but did not find the burglars. They also spent some time searching through the business for evidence and counting up the losses from the crime.

Store employees who showed up at the restaurant could be seen reviewing surveillance video, apparently looking for images of the burglars in action.

After more than an hour, Hernandez and Montelongo got back on the road to continue their deliveries.

They said one thing about the crime that puzzles them is why someone would break into a shop that sells sandwiches when there is a cellphone store right next door.

“It’s weird,” Hernandez said, laughing and shaking his head. “I mean, I wouldn’t (do it).”